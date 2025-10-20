Lions Making Five Moves For Monday Night’s Game

The Detroit Lions announced they have activated DT Alim McNeill for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

#Lions announce roster moves: Released Ty Summers from active roster Signed Arthur Maulet from Practice Squad to active roster Activated Alim McNeill Elevated Tre Flowers and Loren Strickland from the Practice Squad pic.twitter.com/jh6bmmL8s4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 20, 2025

Detroit also cut LB Ty Summers and promoted CB Arthur Maulet from the practice squad, as well as elevated CB Tre Flowers and DB Loren Strickland.

McNeill, 25, was a two-year starter at North Carolina State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 draft on McNeill.

McNeill was in the final year of his four-year, $5,129,186 contract when he agreed to a new four-year extension worth $97 million, including $55 million guaranteed, with Detroit.

He suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2024 season.

In 2024, McNeill appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.