Lions Not Expected To Sign DE Aidan Hutchinson To Extension Before Season

Adam Schefter reports that while the Lions and DE Aidan Hutchinson have had positive contract conversations, the two parties are not expected to reach a deal on a long-term extension before Week 1.

Ian Rapoport adds that negotiations have been “professional and amicable” up to this point and notes that Detroit has done deals during the season in the past.

The Lions season officially kicks off tomorrow against the Packers, but it sounds like there’s still time to possible get something worked out.

The edge rusher market has skyrocketed this year with multiple record setting deals signed by Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons. At this point, the top end of the market is over $40 million per year, which could give some teams a bit of pausing in rushing into these deals.

Hutchinson, 24, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The Lions exercised the fifth-year option for Hutchinson for the 2026 season worth $20.862 million fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Hutchinson appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.