Lions OC Ben Johnson Expected To Be A Top Candidate For HC Jobs

According to Jay Glazer, Lions OC Ben Johnson is expected to be one of the top candidates for head coaching vacancies next offseason.

This doesn’t come as a large surprise as Detroit has established one of the best offenses in the NFL. Last offseason, Johnson completed an interview with the Texans for their head coaching vacancy, while he also spoke with the Colts and the Panthers.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense is ranked No. 2 in yards per game and No. 6 in points per game, including No. 4 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.