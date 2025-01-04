Lions OC Ben Johnson Interested In Jaguars HC Job?

According to John Shipley, Lions OC Ben Johnson would be interested in the Jaguars’ head coaching position should they decide to replace current HC Doug Pederson.
Shipley cites former Jaguars OL Greg Huntington, who has a close relationship with former Jaguars QB and current Lions QB coach Mark Brunell.
Huntington spoke about the possibility during a recent radio appearance and believes that Brunell would follow Johnson to Jacksonville to become a member of his staff.
“The connection that I do have with Mark Brunell, and we stay in contact, we text and I would call. And after Detroit destroyed the Jaguars, I texted Mark. I said, move heaven and earth to convince Ben Johnson to take this job if it becomes available,” Huntington said. “Talked on the phone together, and he said, Look, Ben Johnson wants that job. He likes the idea of Trevor Lawrence. And of course, if Ben were to come, Mark’s going to follow. They’re very close.”
“He would be the quarterbacks coach here in Jacksonville for Trevor Lawrence. Of course, you don’t know what to believe these days when you see stuff, you know, on your phone, or something about, oh, it’s already a done deal,” Huntington added.“What I do know from Mark Brunell, who obviously is a 100% reliable source, is that Ben Johnson wants this job if it becomes available.”
This will be the third straight offseason that Johnson has been an in-demand coaching candidate but he’s pulled his name from consideration the past two years.
Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.
The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.
Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.
In 2024, the Lions offense ranks No. 2 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.
We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.
