Lions Officially Announce Five Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have placed TE Shane Zylstra on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Lions have signed OL Trystan Colon from the practice squad to the active roster and released LB Monty Rice from the practice squad. The Lions also signed WR Malik Cunningham and TE Ross Dwelley to the practice squad.

Dwelley, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and returned to the 49ers on three consecutive one-year contracts. The Falcons signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May of last year.

San Francisco signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May, but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded one reception for five yards.