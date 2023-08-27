Lions Officially Cut 13 Players

The Detroit Lions announced their first round of roster cuts on Sunday by parting ways with 13 players.

The full list includes:

Covington, 29, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.

Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in 2020, but he was traded to the Bengals. The Chargers signed Covington to a contract in 2021 and he eventually joined their practice before getting promoted.

The Lions signed Covington to a contract this past May.

In 2022, Covington appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Ifedi, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Atlanta re-signed him back in March but cut him loose after the draft and he signed on with the Lions soon after.

In 2022, Ifedi appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make a start for them.