Lions Officially Place CB D.J. Reed On IR, Among Five Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they officially placed CB D.J. Reed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Lions announce roster moves: Placed CB D.J. Reed on Reserve/Injured. Signed S Loren Strickland and LB Ty Summers to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Signed CB Tre Flowers and CB Nick Whiteside to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/VqfgNKzgNG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 1, 2025

Detroit also signed S Loren Strickland and LB Ty Summers from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed CB Tre Flowers and CB Nick Whiteside to the practice squad.

Reed had to be carted off the field in Week 4 after suffering an apparent hamstring injury. It’s a tough break for the Lions’ defense after signing him as an unrestricted free agent over the offseason.

Reed, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State by the 49ers in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,771,371 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

The 49ers waived him with a non-football injury designation in 2020, and the Seahawks later claimed him off waivers.

The Jets signed Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal back in March of 2022. Detroit signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in March.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in four games for the Lions and recorded 16 tackles, one interception, four pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.