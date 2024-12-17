Lions Officially Place Three On IR Including DT Alim McNeill

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially placed CB Carlton Davis, CB Khalil Dorsey and DT Alim McNeill on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Lions have signed LB Anthony Pittman off the Jaguars practice squad. Detroit also released DE Isaiah Thomas from the practice squad and signed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver in his place.

McNeill, 24, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 draft on McNeill.

McNeill was in the final year of his four-year, $5,129,186 contract when he agreed to a brand new four-year extension worth $97 million and included $55 million guaranteed this past offseason.

In 2024, McNeill appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.