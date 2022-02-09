Lions Officially Promote TE Coach Ben Johnson To OC

The Detroit Lions announced that they are officially promoting TE coach Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator.
#Lions promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator
📰 https://t.co/76meSJwcZw pic.twitter.com/ndOLF7Nst7
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 9, 2022
Johnson, 35, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a Graduate Assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.
The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.
Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach.
Johnson coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020.
