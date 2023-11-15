Lions Officially Sign DE Bruce Irvin To PS, Promote LS Jake McQuaide

The Detroit Lions officially announced the signing of DE Bruce Irvin to the practice squad.

To make room, the Lions promoted LS Jake McQuaide from the practice squad to the active roster.

Irvin, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad in 2021, later promoting him to the active roster. He returned to the Seahawks last year.

In 2022, Irvin appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

McQuaide, 35, went undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2011 and caught on with the Rams.

During his time with the team, McQuaide was named to two Pro Bowls and also transitioned with the franchise as it moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams and played out his three-year extension with the team in 2020, signing with the Cowboys in 2021.

He played out his contract in Dallas and was a free agent in 2023 when he signed with the Lions. He was cut in August, but returned a couple weeks ago after an injury to the team’s starting long snapper.

In 2022, McQuaide appeared in four games for the Cowboys.