Lions Place CB AJ Parker On IR, Elevate G Parker Ehinger

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they’ve placed CB AJ Parker on injured reserve and elevated G Parker Ehinger to their active roster.

Parker, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Kansas State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Parker has appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 35 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.