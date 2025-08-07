Lions Place CB Ennis Rakestraw On IR After Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

The Detroit Lions announced they have placed CB Ennis Rakestraw on injured reserve.
Additionally, the Lions have signed TE Steven Stillanos to a contract. Jordan Schultz mentions Rakestraw underwent successful shoulder surgery and will miss the entire 2025 season.
Rakestraw Jr, 23, was a three-year starter at Missouri and the No. 61 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $6,484,746 rookie contract that includes a $1,536,180 signing bonus and will carry a $1,473,806 cap figure in 2025.
During his four-year college career at Missouri, Rakestraw Jr appeared in 36 games and recorded 106 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a sack, three forced fumbles, an interception, and 24 pass defenses.
In 2024, Rakestraw appeared in eight games for the Lions and collected four total tackles.
