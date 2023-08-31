Lions Place DE Julian Okwara On IR, Sign Seven

The Detroit Lions announced they’ve placed DE Julian Okwara on injured reserve.
#Lions sign RB Craig Reynolds to active roster, add six to practice squad:
Detroit filled the open roster spot by bringing back RB Craig Reynolds. The Lions also signed six players to the practice squad, including:
- QB David Blough
- DL Quinton Bohanna
- WR Daurice Fountain
- DE Raymond Johnson
- RB Zonovan Knight
- G Michael Niese
Okwara, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract, which included a $1,143,136 signing bonus.
In 2022, Okwara appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 17 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
