Lions Place DE Julian Okwara On IR, Sign Seven

The Detroit Lions announced they’ve placed DE Julian Okwara on injured reserve.

#Lions sign RB Craig Reynolds to active roster, add six to practice squad: — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 31, 2023

Detroit filled the open roster spot by bringing back RB Craig Reynolds. The Lions also signed six players to the practice squad, including:

Okwara, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract, which included a $1,143,136 signing bonus.

In 2022, Okwara appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 17 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.