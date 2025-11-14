Lions Place DL Pat O’Connor On Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions announced they placed DL Pat O’Connor on injured reserve on Friday.

Lions have placed DL Pat O'Connor on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/41XCaEeYm7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 14, 2025

O’Connor, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and spent the next two years in Tampa.

The Bucs allowed O’Connor to walk as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and he caught on with the Lions in training camp. After a stint on the practice squad, he was later promoted to the active roster. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal in March.

In 2025, O’Connor appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles and one pass defense.