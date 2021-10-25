Lions Place G Logan Stenberg On Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday they have placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve.

This will knock Stenberg out for a minimum of three weeks before he is eligible to return. It’s yet another blow for an injury-riddled Lions team.

Stenberg, 24, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Kentucky in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year deal worth a total of $4,036,640 including a $741,640 signing bonus.

In 2021, Stenberg has appeared in seven games for the Lions.