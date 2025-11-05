Lions Place OL Christian Mahogany On IR, Among Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they placed OL Christian Mahogany on injured reserve and signed LB Ty Summers from the practice squad to the active roster.

Lions announce roster moves: Placed OL Christian Mahogany on Reserve/Injured. Signed LB Ty Summers to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/U1IEdkQtCW — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 5, 2025

Lions HC Dan Campbell added that they’ve designated G Miles Frazier (knee) to return from the physically unable to perform, via Colton Pouncey.

Mahogany was carted off the field in Week 9 after suffering a leg injury, and it was clear he was going to miss considerable time.

Frazier was picked up in the fifth round of this year’s draft, but was ruled to be out until September or October with a knee injury and subsequently started the season on the PUP list.

Mahogany, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Boston College in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2021 and First-team All-ACC in 2023.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,158,388 rookie contract with the Lions, including a $138,388 signing bonus. After being selected by Detroit, he began the season on the NFI list.

In 2025, Mahogany appeared in eight games for the Lions and started each time at guard.

Frazier, 23, was a two-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Camden, New Jersey. He spent his first two years at Florida International and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2021.

Frazier transferred to LSU before the 2022 season and spent his final three years there, playing mostly right guard.

In his collegiate career, Frazier appeared in 56 games and made 51 starts. He started 28 games at right guard, 12 games at left tackle, nine games at left guard and two games at right tackle.