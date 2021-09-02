Lions Place QB Tim Boyle & DL Da’Shawn Hand On IR, Make 11 Other Moves

The Lions announced they have placed QB Tim Boyle and DL Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve.
Detroit re-signed TE Darren Fells and S Dean Marlowe to the roster after cutting both in procedural moves.
The Lions also signed five players to the practice squad, including OLB Jessie Lemonier, QB Steven Montez, TE Jared Pinkney, TE Shane Zylstra and CB Parnell Motley.
Detroit cut OLB Rashod Berry, TE Alize Mack, DT Miles Brown and RB Dedrick Mills to make room.
Detroit’s updated practice squad now includes:
- LB Tavante Beckett
- DB Jalen Elliott
- K Zane Gonzalez
- DT Bruce Hector
- G Tommy Kraemer
- WR Javon McKinley
- OT Darrin Paulo
- RB Craig Reynolds
- CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
- WR Sage Surratt
- TE Brock Wright
- DL Jessie Lemonier
- QB Steven Montez
- CB Parnell Motley
- TE Jared Pinkney
- TE Shane Zylstra
Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.
In 2020, Hand appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 19 total tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.
