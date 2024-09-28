Lions Place S Ifeatu Melifonwu On IR

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve placed S Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve.
Melifonwu will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve.
Melifonwu, 25, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.
Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus.
In 2023, Melifonwu appeared n all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 33 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.
