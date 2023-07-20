Lions Place Three On NFI List Including Rookie QB Hendon Hooker

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve placed TE Derrick Deese Jr, QB Hendon Hooker and DL Zach Morton on Active/Non-Football Injury.

#Lions announce roster moves: Placed TE Derrick Deese Jr., QB Hendon Hooker and DL Zach Morton on Active/Non-Football Injury Released K Michael Badgley — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 20, 2023

These players can be activated from the list at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Hooker, 25, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 prior to tearing his ACL.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Falcons QB Desmond Ridder.

Hooker signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,039,822 2023.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over the course of five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.