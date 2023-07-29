Lions Place WR Tom Kennedy On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions have placed WR Tom Kennedy on the injured reserve list.

Kennedy, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Kennedy appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught eight passes for 141 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We will have more news on Kennedy as it becomes available.