Lions Placing DE Marcus Davenport On Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions announced ahead of their Monday night game against the Ravens that DE Marcus Davenport has been placed on injured reserve.

Lions announce roster moves: Placed DE Marcus Davenport on Reserve/Injured. Elevated TE Ross Dwelley from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. pic.twitter.com/cN7LVqSesZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 22, 2025

The Lions also elevated TE Ross Dwelley from the practice squad to the active roster.

Davenport will now miss at least the next four games, including this one, before he’s eligible to return. He’s dealing with a chest injury.

Davenport, 29, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season which paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed.

Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal. They wound up placing him on injured reserve in October 2023 after just four games.

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year, $6.5 million deal worth up to $10.5 million last year but he suffered a significant elbow injury after two games.

In 2025, Davenport has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded five total tackles and one sack.