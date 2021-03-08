Lions Release LB Christian Jones, C Russell Bodine, Re-Sign CB Mike Ford

The Lions confirmed they have released LB Christian Jones, as well as C Russell Bodine.

Detroit also announced it re-signed CB Mike Ford.

#Lions have re-signed DB Mike Ford. In addition, the team announced that they have released C Russell Bodine and LB Christian Jones. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 8, 2021

Jones has been a key veteran role player for Detroit the past few seasons but doesn’t appear to fit the new regime.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Jones would create $2.185 million in dead money and free up $2.557 million in cap space.

Jones, 30, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.537 million rookie contract before returning to Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2017 season.

The Lions later signed Jones to a two-year contract in 2018. Jones was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year extension near the end of the 2019 season.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defense.