Lions Releasing QB Chase Daniel & DT Danny Shelton

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they’ve officially released DT Danny Shelton, as expected.

#Lions have released DT Danny Shelton. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 16, 2021

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions are planning to release QB Chase Daniel and DT Danny Shelton.

The Lions reportedly made Daniel available for trade. However, his salary likely proved to be too much for a team to take on.

Daniel, 34, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2010. He spent three years in New Orleans before signing on with the Chiefs in 2013.

After three years in Kansas City, Daniels signed a three-year, $21 million contract that included $12 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016. However, the Eagles released Daniel a year later and he eventually returned tot he Saints.

The Bears signed Daniel to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million in 2018 and he later joined the Lions on a three-year, $13.05 million last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Daniel will free up $2.3 million of available cap space while creating $3 million in dead money.

In 2020, Daniel appeared in four games for the Lions and completed 29 of 43 pass attempts (67.4 percent) for 264 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Shelton, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Washington by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for a third-round pick in 2018.

New England declined his fifth-year option and Shelton played out the final year of his four-year $11.703 million rookie contract that included a $6.771 million signing bonus. The Patriots ultimately ended up bringing him back on a one-year deal for 2019.

Shelton signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Shelton will free up $4 million of available cap space while creating $1,250,000 million in dead money.

In 2020, Shelton appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 37 tackles, one sack and one pass defense.