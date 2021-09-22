Lions Promote CB Daryl Worley, Place CB Ifeatu Melifonwu On IR, Sign K Ryan Santoso To Practice Squad

The Lions announced they have promoted CB Daryl Worley from the practice squad to the active roster.

He takes the place of third-round CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, who goes to injured reserve with a thigh injury.

#Lions sign CB Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad, place CB Ifeatu Melifonwu on reserve/injured and sign K Ryan Santoso to the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 22, 2021

Detroit filled the open practice squad spot by signing K Ryan Santoso.

Worley, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed him to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent last offseason. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but was released in 2019.

Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster during last season. He signed with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Worley appeared in 10 games for the Raiders, Cowboys and Bills and recorded 22 tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks and just recently signed on to the Titans’ practice squad before being cut again.

In 2020, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and made 2-2 field goal attempts and 1-2 extra points.

Melifonwu, 22, is the brother of 49ers S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Melifonwu has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.