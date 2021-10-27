Lions Promote G Tommy Kraemer To Active Roster, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have promoted G Tommy Kraemer from the practice squad to the active roster.
Detroit also signed OT Darrin Paulo and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad.
#Lions announce roster moves:
Signed G Tommy Kraemer from the practice squad to the active roster
Re-signed T Darrin Paulo and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Tavante Beckett
- DB Jalen Elliott
- DT Bruce Hector
- RB Craig Reynolds
- DB Nickell Robey
- TE Brock Wright
- QB Steven Montez
- CB Parnell Motley
- TE Shane Zylstra
- K Ryan Santoso
- LB Rashod Berry
- G Parker Ehinger
- WR Javon McKinley
- DB Shakur Brown
- CB Daryl Worley
- OT Darrin Paulo
Kraemer, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2021 NFL Draft. Detroit waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.
Since then, Kraemer has bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad.
