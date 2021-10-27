Lions Promote G Tommy Kraemer To Active Roster, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have promoted G Tommy Kraemer from the practice squad to the active roster.

Detroit also signed OT Darrin Paulo and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Tavante Beckett DB Jalen Elliott DT Bruce Hector RB Craig Reynolds DB Nickell Robey TE Brock Wright QB Steven Montez CB Parnell Motley TE Shane Zylstra K Ryan Santoso LB Rashod Berry G Parker Ehinger WR Javon McKinley DB Shakur Brown CB Daryl Worley OT Darrin Paulo Kraemer, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2021 NFL Draft. Detroit waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad. Since then, Kraemer has bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad.