Lions Promote K Michael Badgley, Make Three Other Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they signed K Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the active roster and waived FB Jason Cabinda in a corresponding move.

Detroit also signed OL Michael Schofield to their practice squad and released DL Chris Smith.

#Lions announce roster moves: Waived FB Jason Cabinda. Signed K Michael Badgley from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster. Released DL Chris Smith from the Practice Squad. Signed OL Michael Schofield to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 29, 2023

Badgley, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker. Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

From there, he played for the Titans, Colts, and Bears before joining the Lions last October. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season but released him in July and he caught on with the Commanders.

Washington released Badgley and he had a brief stint with the Titans before being cut yet again and joining the Lions.

In 2023, Badgley has appeared in two games for the Lions and converted his only field goal attempt, to go along with nine of 10 extra point attempts.