Lions Promote OT Will Holden, Re-Sign OL Tommy Kraemer To Practice Squad

The Lions announced they have promoted OT Will Holden from the practice squad to the active roster and re-signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Tavante Beckett DB Jalen Elliott DT Bruce Hector T Darrin Paulo RB Craig Reynolds DB Nickell Robey TE Brock Wright OLB Jessie Lemonier QB Steven Montez CB Parnell Motley TE Jared Pinkney TE Shane Zylstra WR Javon McKinley CB Daryl Worley WR Geronimo Allison OL Tommy Kraemer

Holden, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2017 out of Vanderbilt. He spent one season with Arizona but was among their final roster cuts the following year.

Holden played for several teams including the Colts, Saints, Cardinals, Dolphins, Seahawks and 49ers before signing on to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020. He was on and off of the unit before the Colts signed him to their active roster later in the season.

The Colts released Holden coming out of the preseason last week. He caught on with the Lions practice squad shortly after.

In 2020, Holden appeared in one game for the Ravens and started one game for the Colts.