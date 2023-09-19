Lions Promoting RB Zonovan Knight & OL Kayode Awosika To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions are promoting RB Zonovan Knight from the practice squad to the active roster, per his agent.

Knight will give Detroit some added depth at running back after starting RB David Montgomery got banged up in Week 2.

Mike Garafolo reports the Lions will also promote OL Kayode Awosika to the active roster.

Knight, 22, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October. He was among the Jets’ final roster cuts this year and signed to the Lions practice squad.

In 2022, Knight appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed for 300 yards on 85 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 100 yards receiving and one touchdown.