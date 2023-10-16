Lions RB David Montgomery Could Miss Time With Rib Injury

Per Dave Birkett, Lions RB David Montgomery could miss some time with the rib injury he picked up in the Week 6 win against the Buccaneers.

The veteran has been a pleasant surprise as the team’s lead back after signing with them as a free agent this offseason. He missed one game earlier this season with a quad injury.

Montgomery, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal this past offseason.

In 2023, Montgomery has appeared in five games for the Lions and rushed 94 times for 385 yards (4.1 YPC) and six touchdowns to go along with six receptions on 10 targets for 66 yards.

We’ll have more on Montgomery as the news is available.