Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim Out With Hip Injury

The Lions ruled out RB Mohamed Ibrahim after he was carted off with a hip injury on Sunday in the second half against the Ravens.

Ibrahim, 24, was named third-team All-American in 2020 and was twice named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2022. He wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ibrahim later signed a rookie contract with the Lions that included $100,000 guaranteed. The Lions waived Ibrahim with an injury designation in August.

During his five-year college career, Ibrahim rushed 867 times for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.

