Lions Re-Sign DL Chris Smith To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Detroit Lions announced they re-signed DL Chris Smith to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

  1. C Kingsley Eguakun
  2. QB Jake Fromm
  3. RB Jermar Jefferson
  4. T Jamarco Jones
  5. TE James Mitchell
  6. DL Isaac Ukwu
  7. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
  8. DB Morice Norris
  9. LB Abraham Beauplan
  10. S Jamal Adams
  11. DB Loren Strickland
  12. DB Erick Hallett
  13. DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  14. WR Maurice Alexander
  15. DL Chris Smith

Smith, 24, attended Notre Dame before going undrafted back in 2023.

During his final season with Notre Dame in 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and half a sack.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles.

