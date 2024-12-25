Lions Re-Sign DL Chris Smith To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they re-signed DL Chris Smith to their practice squad on Wednesday.

#Lions have re-signed DL Chris Smith to the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 25, 2024

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

C Kingsley Eguakun QB Jake Fromm RB Jermar Jefferson T Jamarco Jones TE James Mitchell DL Isaac Ukwu WR Donovan Peoples-Jones DB Morice Norris LB Abraham Beauplan S Jamal Adams DB Loren Strickland DB Erick Hallett DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver WR Maurice Alexander DL Chris Smith

Smith, 24, attended Notre Dame before going undrafted back in 2023.

During his final season with Notre Dame in 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and half a sack.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles.