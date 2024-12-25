Lions Re-Sign DL Chris Smith To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they re-signed DL Chris Smith to their practice squad on Wednesday.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 25, 2024
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- C Kingsley Eguakun
- QB Jake Fromm
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- T Jamarco Jones
- TE James Mitchell
- DL Isaac Ukwu
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
- DB Morice Norris
- LB Abraham Beauplan
- S Jamal Adams
- DB Loren Strickland
- DB Erick Hallett
- DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
- WR Maurice Alexander
- DL Chris Smith
Smith, 24, attended Notre Dame before going undrafted back in 2023.
During his final season with Notre Dame in 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and half a sack.
In 2024, Smith has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles.
