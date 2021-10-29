Lions Re-Sign DL Eric Banks To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are re-signing DL Eric Banks to their practice squad on Friday.

The Lions will need to make a corresponding move after signing Banks.

Banks, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams, but was waived during the season and later added to their practice squad.

The Rams brought Banks back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him coming out of the preseason. The Chargers later claimed him off of waivers before cutting him loose.

The Lions claimed Banks off of waivers but elected to cut him earlier this week.

In 2021, Banks has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.