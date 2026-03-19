Lions Re-Sign DL Myles Adams

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed DL Myles Adams.

Adams, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in April 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers but was waived coming out of training camp.

After a brief stint on the Panthers’ practice squad, the Seahawks signed Adams to their taxi squad in December 2021 only to release him a few weeks later. Seattle signed him in January of 2021. He re-signed with the Seahawks on three straight one-year deals.

Seattle released him in November 2024 and brought him back to the practice squad but he was lost to the Lions active roster shortly after. He re-signed with Detroit 2025 on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Adams appeared in seven games and recorded seven tackles and one sack.