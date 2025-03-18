Lions Re-Sign DL Pat O’Connor

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed DL Pat O’Connor to a one-year deal.

O’Connor, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and spent the next two years in Tampa.

The Bucs allowed O’Connor to walk as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and he caught on with the Lions in training camp. After a stint on the practice squad, he was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, O’Connor appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.