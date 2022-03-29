Lions Re-Sign ERFA DB Bobby Price

Lions DB Bobby Price officially signed his exclusive rights tender for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Price, 23, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State back in April of last year. He was released coming out of training camp and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to their active roster.

In 2021, Price has appeared in 15 games and recorded 16 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.