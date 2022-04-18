Lions Re-Sign ERFA WR Tom Kennedy & TE Brock Wright

The Detroit Lions officially re-signed ERFA WR Tom Kennedy and TE Brock Wright to one-year tenders on Monday for the 2022 season.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Kennedy, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Kennedy appeared in 12 games for the Lions and caught six passes for 54 yards receiving and no touchdowns.