Lions Re-Sign G Tommy Kraemer To PS, Release CB Daryl Worley

The Lions announced on Thursday they have re-signed G Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad and released CB Daryl Worley in a corresponding move.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2021
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Tavante Beckett
- DB Jalen Elliott
- DT Bruce Hector
- RB Craig Reynolds
- DB Nickell Robey
- TE Brock Wright
- QB Steven Montez
- CB Parnell Motley
- TE Shane Zylstra
- K Ryan Santoso
- LB Rashod Berry
- G Parker Ehinger
- WR Javon McKinley
- OT Darrin Paulo
- DT Eric Banks
- G Tommy Kraemer
Kraemer, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2021 NFL Draft. Detroit waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.
Since then, Kraemer has bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad.
In 2021, Kraemer has appeared in one game for the Lions.
Worley, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.
The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent last offseason. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but was released in 2019.
Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster during last season. He signed with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.
Worley caught on with the Lions practice squad in September.
In 2021, Worley has appeared in three games for Detroit, recording two tackles.
