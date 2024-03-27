Lions Re-Sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they’ve re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld to an undisclosed contract.

Sudfeld missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL during the preseason. He was later placed on injured reserve.

Sudfeld, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $2.47 million contract with Washington but was cut loose coming out of the 2017 preseason.

Sudfeld signed on with the Eagles’ practice squad shortly after and was eventually promoted to the active roster in 2017. He was able to stay on Philadelphia’s active roster and was able to earn a backup role.

The Eagles re-signed Sudfeld on three consecutive one-year deals and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the 49ers. He later joined the Lions and returned to Detroit this past March.

In 2020, Sudfeld appeared in one game and recorded five completions on 12 attempts (41.7 percent) for 32 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with two rushing attempts for 12 yards.