Lions Re-Sign WR Tom Kennedy To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are re-signing WR Tom Kennedy to their practice squad after he officially cleared waivers on Monday.

Kennedy, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Kennedy appeared in five games for the Lions and caught eight passes for 141 yards receiving and no touchdowns.