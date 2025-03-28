Lions Re-Signed OL Kayode Awosika

The Detroit Lions announced they re-signed OL Kayode Awosika to a contract extension on Friday.

Awosika, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Philadelphia’s practice squad.

Awosika was elevated for a couple of games to the active roster and returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Eagles waived him again coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Lions signed him off of Philadelphia’s in September 2022. He bounced on and off their practice squad the following season and was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2024, Awosika appeared in 11 games for the Lions and started twice at guard.