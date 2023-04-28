Lions Receiving Trade Calls Regarding RB D’Andre Swift

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Lions are receiving trade calls from teams interested in acquiring RB D’Andre Swift.

According to Fowler, Swift’s contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team.

Lions GM Brad Holmes was asked about Swift’s status with the team following the surprising first-round pick of Jahmyr Gibbs and he indicated that trading Swift is a possibility.

“He’s still on our roster,” Holmes said of Swift, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s still part of our team. He’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. It hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but it’s early.”

Swift, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019. The Lions selected him with No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Swift is in the final year of a four-year, $8,538,913 rookie contract that includes a $3,770,118 signing bonus.

In 2022, Swift appeared in 14 games for the Lions, rushing for 542 yards on 99 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 48 receptions for 389 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.