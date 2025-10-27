Lions Release CB Kendall Fuller From Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions officially released CB Kendall Fuller from their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Lions’ updated practice squad:

Fuller, 30, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2016. He was traded to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith deal back in 2017.

Fuller played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract and re-signed to a four-year, $40 million deal in 2020. He finished in the final year of his contract and earned a base salary of $8,500,000 in 2023.

Miami signed Fuller to a two-year, $15 million contract in 2024 free agency. He finished the season on injured reserve and was released this offseason before joining the Lions a few weeks ago.

In 2024, Fuller appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and recorded 50 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and seven pass defenses.