Lions Release CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

The Lions announced on Sunday that they have released CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver.

Thomas-Oliver, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Panthers out of Florida International back in 2020.

He spent three seasons with the Panthers, missing the 2023 season due to injury. He then caught on with the Lions during the 2024 season.

In 2024, Thomas-Oliver appeared in one game for the Lions but did not record any statistics.