Lions Release LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Place Three On Reserve/PUP

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday they have released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton.

#Lions announce roster moves: Released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Placed FB Jason Cabinda, DL Romeo Okwara & DL Josh Paschal on Reserve/PUP Placed WR Jameson Williams on Reserve/NFI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 23, 2022

Detroit also placed FB Jason Cabinda, DL Romeo Okwara and second-round DL Josh Paschal on the reserve PUP list. They will each have to miss the first four games of the regular season before they are eligible to return.

Hamilton, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Washington opted to waive Hamilton near the end of the 2020 season and he was claimed by the Lions. However, he missed the entire season with an injury.

The Lions re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in 14 games for Washington and recorded 21 tackles.