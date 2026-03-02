Lions Release OL Graham Glasgow

The Detroit Lions announced they have released OL Graham Glasgow.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Detroit will save $5.5 million in cap space by releasing Glasgow.

Glasgow, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.038 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos in 2020 that includes $26 million guaranteed.

The Broncos opted to release Glasgow in 2023 and he returned to the Lions on a one-year deal. Detroit re-signed Glasgow on a three-year, $20 million deal ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Glasgow appeared in 15 games for the Lions and made 14 starts at center.