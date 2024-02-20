Lions Release S Tracy Walker

The Detroit Lions are releasing S Tracy Walker, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Walker posted what appeared to be a goodbye on social media.

A message from Tracy Walker pic.twitter.com/6pPkuwDxQ2 — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) February 20, 2024

Detroit will save around $5.5 million in cap space by releasing Walker and be left with a $7.3 million dead money charge, per Over The Cap.

Walker, 29, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. After finishing a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract, Walker agreed to a three-year, $25 million extension to stay with the Lions and avoid free agency in 2023.

He was set to earn a base salary of $7.95 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Walker appeared in all 17 games including six starts and recorded 59 tackles, one sack and two pass defenses.