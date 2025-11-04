Lions Release Two Players

The Detroit Lions announced they have released TE Kenny Yeboah with an injury settlement.

Additionally, the Lions have released OL Justin Herron.

Yeboah, 27, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before later being promoted to the active roster.

The Jets waived Yeboah again in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster before earning a promotion later in the season.

The Jets re-signed Yeboah to a one-year deal entering the 2024 season. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Yeboah appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.