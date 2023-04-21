Lions Release WR Quintez Cephus & S C.J. Moore Following Gambling Suspensions

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are releasing WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore following their suspensions for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the NFL suspended five players for violations regarding the league’s gambling policy including Lions WR Jameson Williams, Commanders EDGE Shaka Toney, Lions WR Stanley Berryhill, Cephus, and Moore.

According to Rapoport, Moore and Cephus bet on NFL games from a team facility.

Detroit signed Moore to a two-year, $4.5 million deal last month. Releasing him will cost them a negative $1.2 million and $3 million in dead money.

Cutting Cephus, meanwhile, frees up $1.01 million in cap space and creates $76,073 in dead money.

Moore, 27, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.