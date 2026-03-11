Lions Released DL Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions announced they have released DL Josh Paschal.

Lions have released DL Josh Paschal. pic.twitter.com/qEZEHeaTqx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 11, 2026

The former second-round pick didn’t appear in a game for the Lions last year due to injuries, an unfortunate theme for his Detroit tenure.

Paschal, 25, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021 at Kentucky after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of his four-year $7,735,648 contract that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.

In 2024, Paschal appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.