Lions Releasing LB Troy Reeder

Per the wire, the Lions are releasing veteran LB Troy Reeder, their first cut as they begin trimming the roster to 53 players.

Reeder, 31, went undrafted out of Delaware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Chargers signed Reeder to a contract for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings signed Reeder to a contract in 2023. Los Angeles then brought him back on a one-year contract in September 2024 and re-signed him after the season to another one-year deal.

In 2025, Reeder appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 25 total tackles and two passes defended.